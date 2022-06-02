Benchmark Pyramid Rebrands to Pyramid Global Hospitality

BOSTON—Benchmark Pyramid announced the company has rebranded to Pyramid Global Hospitality. The parent entity will include multiple divisions responsible for specific industry segments. All branded properties in the Americas will fall under the purview of Pyramid Global Hospitality. Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury Lifestyle will focus on the company’s portfolio of independent properties. Hamilton, Pyramid Europe will continue to be responsible for the company’s growing portfolio of European hotels.

“Prior to the merger, each entity had its own identity that resonated with different audiences,” said Warren Fields, CEO and principal, Pyramid Global Hospitality. “Benchmark has strong equity with consumers, and Hamilton has a great reputation as an operator in Europe, while Pyramid has a demonstrated track record with branded hotels. To maintain each entity’s strong brand equity, we formed divisions that speak best to their respective verticals. By having these three distinct branded and independent verticals in the United States and Europe, we can best serve the different needs of our owners and their assets by providing a hands-on approach each company always maintained. From an associate standpoint, our ability to leverage scale is a net positive, allowing us to share best-in-class practices, provide limitless opportunities, and be the industry’s employer of choice.”

The company also debuted its new logo, a series of three, interconnected pyramids in shades of purple.

“We are excited about our new identity and believe it amplifies the shared strength of our brand values and perception of our combined company,” said Alex Cabañas, president, Pyramid Global Hospitality. “Continuing to build upon our respective foundations, Pyramid Global Hospitality will invest in people, properties, and proprietary solutions to deliver power on the ground and strategic intelligence for exceptional performance and profitability in the hospitality industry. We strive to maintain a best-in-industry standing as the employer of choice in the full-service, select-service, and independent categories. Our deep network of capital partners and portfolio assets gives us the agility to tackle opportunities as we create value and empower our team members to ‘Be the Difference.’”