Benchmark Adds Waves Resort Corpus Christi To Portfolio

(The Woodlands) Houston, Texas – Benchmark has announced that with mutual agreement, Waves Resort Corpus Christi has been added to its growing portfolio. The resort’s new owner, Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, has already invested over $15 million in property upgrades which includes the property’s conference and entertainment facilities, adding over 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor special event, meeting and conference space, outdoor theater and performance stage, and many other planned upgrades.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, with its parent company, IBC Bank, recognized the potential of this destination resort for the community of Corpus Christi for entertainment and economic development to the area. Designed specifically to welcome and entertain all ages, this hotel has created the first-ever Gaming Lounge and Esports Training Facility.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, searched for the right management company for this special location and ultimately chose Benchmark, which offers the level of service ownership expects to represent all that the island has to offer.

The beachfront resort, located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, is the fifth Texas property in Benchmark’s expanding portfolio. The Houston-based company operates Hotel Contessa and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, the Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Waters Creek Convention Center in Allen near Dallas. Two additional Lone Star properties are under construction or renovation.

“We’re proud to partner up with a top-tier management company that will take Waves Resort Corpus Christi to the level we envisioned,” said Jennifer Hoff, vice president of Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to providing our community with a property it deserves.”

Waves Resort Corpus Christi offers 91 rooms, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, conference and wedding facilities, heated pool and swim-up bar, driving range, waterpark, outdoor theater, dog park, arcades, gaming lounge, and many more activities for year-round entertainment.