AHLEI Debuts Online Leadership Course for Hospitality Managers

Orlando, Florida—Hospitality operations depend on their employees to deliver service that keeps guests coming back, and employee success depends on having trained managers with strong leadership skills.

For this reason, American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), a National Restaurant Association brand, has launched a new leadership program focused on hospitality education and professional development. Hospitality Manager: Leadership, the first course in AHLEI’s new online management training suite, shows managers how to develop their leadership skills to build a positive workplace culture, align operations with organizational goals, and employ emotional intelligence to connect with employees.

“Our goal is to support hospitality businesses in building successful teams and running profitable establishments by providing industry-specific training for career growth and professional development,” said Sherman L. Brown, executive vice president of training & certification for the National Restaurant Association.

Without proper training, hospitality managers may lack the skills to effectively communicate, motivate, and relate to their teams, which can create a hostile workplace, reduce job satisfaction, and increase turnover.

AHLEI’s program was designed with the unique needs of hospitality managers in mind. The course features:

Hospitality-focused scenarios so learners relate to course content

Media-rich, interactive presentation that keeps learners engaged

Bite-sized focused modules that respect your employees’ schedules

Scalable online delivery that allows you to offer large-scale training to current and prospective managers

Industry relevance, with competencies developed by brand and management company stakeholders

The Leadership module is the first of six planned courses in the Hospitality Manager learning suite.