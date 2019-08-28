LODGING picked the brains of four hotel lighting experts for insights into bathroom lighting trends. Here’s what they had to say:

“With wellness at the front and center of the design industry, trends are leaning toward more natural or natural-looking materials and aesthetics. Marble and raw metals such as steel and aluminum are more prevalent, coupled with unevenly finished surfaces that have a more organic feel to them.”

—Bart Maeyens, general manager, Modular Lighting Instruments

Advertisement

Lighting for bathrooms should include even illumination, a comfortable level of brightness, and warm color temperatures that both flatter skin tones and provide an inviting ambiance. Make the space inviting and create an experience that provides utility with comfort.”

—Robert Sonneman, executive chairman and chief creative officer, Sonneman—A Way of Light

“Keep in mind that while countertops and fixtures are expensive and complicated to update, lighting is not. Use this as an opportunity to lean into a trend and keep your hotel’s design current. If you need replace bathroom lighting in 10 years to give the room a face-lift, then fine. It’s relatively affordable and can replaced in a matter of minutes.”

—Kelly Aaron, chief luminary, Blueprint Lighting

“With the prevalence of social media, there is a greater emphasis on creating a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel experiences for guests than ever before. To achieve this, bathroom design is taking a nostalgic turn, recalling vintage styles that echo the flair and functionality of the 1930s and 1960s. This is certainly true for lighting, as well as other areas such as bath furniture and tilework.”

—Peter Bowles, Managing Director, Original BTC

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates