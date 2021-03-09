Treehouse Hotel to Open First U.S. Location in Miami in 2023

MIAMI — SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group led by Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, this week announced plans to bring its Treehouse Hotel brand to the United States with the opening of Treehouse Brickell in Miami in 2023. In 2019, Sternlicht announced the new brand and the first Treehouse Hotels location debuted in London.

“Downtown Miami, Brickell is the perfect place for a Treehouse. Like its London counterpart, Treehouse Brickell will be as much a destination for travelers as a local hangout, and will introduce a new kind of thoughtful, fun, and imaginative hospitality experience to the area,” said Sternlicht.

Designed in collaboration with Rockwell Group and SHoP Architects, Treehouse Brickell will be located in JDS Development Group’s 1 Southside Park. The 62-story, 191-room property will be designed to infuse a sense of playfulness and personality. Repurposed materials and found objects—like reclaimed flooring, wood beams, and mismatched lighting—make for a “homey, witty, sunny, and fun” atmosphere. Inspired by the Miami River, the interiors are designed to feel like a welcoming boathouse.

The hotel will have two rooftop pools with views of the Miami skyline as well as several bar and snack options. The main dining area will have a casual, indoor/outdoor experience with a designated terrace and private bar. The restaurant will be bright and festive, with glowing lanterns, a custom mural, rocking chairs, and Cuban-tiled floors.

Treehouse Brickell’s 25th-floor event space will also have sweeping views as well as high ceilings and expansive outdoor spaces with lush vegetation. A wood-frame structure with exposed ceilings defines the space, adaptable to a variety of different-size groups.

Like its sister brand 1 Hotels, Treehouse Hotels is rooted in sustainability and implements a range of energy, water, and environmental design strategies to minimize properties’ environmental impact. Features like rainwater harvesting and reuse, low-carbon energy materials, electric-car-recharging stations, and bike parking provide a pathway to a lower carbon footprint.

“We are proud to partner with industry trailblazer Barry Sternlicht to create a Treehouse at 1 Southside Park,” said Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group. “Barry continually raises the bar for exceptional experiences in hospitality, and our location at 1 Southside Park will provide the perfect environment to welcome Treehouse to Brickell, Miami, and celebrate the hotel’s first U.S. location.”

