Chesapeake Hospitality Assumes Management of Three New Properties

Greenbelt, Md. – Chesapeake Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company, has assumed management of three new properties: the Crowne Plaza Lake Placid in New York, Hyde Beach House in Hollywood Beach, Florida, and the Peregrine Hotel Omaha Downtown in Nebraska.

The announcement is reflective of Chesapeake Hospitality’s focus on growing its portfolio by carefully selecting each management opportunity aligned with its corporate vision to be the best, not largest, management company by working with owners who understand the company’s core values leading to exceptional financial and performance results.

“As we grow in a measured way to ensure we can deliver great results and cultivate meaningful relationships with owners, our leadership team is committed to delivering on the Chesapeake difference: increasing revenue and maximizing ROI while minimizing operating costs,” said Kate Sims, president of Chesapeake Hospitality. “Each of these hotels has their own story and we’re proud to look to the future as we add these exciting properties to our portfolio.”

The Crowne Plaza Lake Placid is a year-round resort destination known for its scenery. The 246-room hotel is located in the Olympic village and adjacent to the Olympic Center, sitting on over 1,000 acres of land in the Adirondacks. Positioned near shops and cafes of Main Street, the hotel offers views of Mirror Lake, Whiteface Mountain, and the High Peaks. The property has 22,000 square feet of meeting space, full-service dining at MacKenzie’s restaurant, an indoor pool, a 45-hole championship golf course, cross country ski and snowshoe center, and a boathouse beach club.

Located in Hollywood Beach of South Florida, Hyde Beach House is set between the Intercostal waterway and the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. Amenities include a personal concierge, a sports club, aqua club private rooftop lounge, fitness center, and a health spa.

The Peregrine Hotel Omaha Downtown is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, and will open later this year. The adaptive re-use of 104-year-old World Building in downtown Omaha includes 90 rooms, as well as a rooftop bar and restaurant.