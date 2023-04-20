Ask Anthony: How Can Hotels Take Advantage of AI Technology?

I keep hearing about AI technologies like ChatGPT in the news. How can hotels best take advantage of this new technology?*

As a veteran of the hospitality industry, I’ve seen how technology has revolutionized and improved the guest experience, from online bookings to keyless entry. One of the most exciting developments in recent years has been the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, which help to meet one of the biggest challenges in the industry: providing timely assistance to guests.

For example, ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022, enables instant response to guests’ inquiries and provides information about hotel amenities, room availability, and local attractions. Additionally, ChatGPT can help guests with more complicated requests, such as arranging transportation or making dinner reservations.

AI chatbots can help to personalize the guest experience by gathering data on guests’ preferences and interests and tailor recommendations accordingly. The tool can also be used to send guests a post-stay survey.

Finally, ChatGPT can help hotels improve their revenue management by analyzing booking pattern data, occupancy rates, and guest preferences to provide insights into pricing strategies.

Given all these uses, I believe that AI chatbots will eventually become an essential tool for management companies.

*For this question, I went straight to the source and asked ChatGPT how it can help. This article was primarily written by ChatGPT, and as with most technology, you will still want a human to oversee and review. But the time-saving potential this technology can provide is huge.*