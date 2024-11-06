PHOENIX, Arizona—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced it has arranged the refinancing for the 254-key Hilton Garden Inn Seattle Bellevue Downtown.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, West77 Partners, to secure a fixed-rate, five-year loan through a national life insurance company. The proceeds were used to pay off an existing bank loan and return equity to the borrower.

Located in downtown Bellevue, Washington, the six-story Hilton Garden Inn opened in 2018. Bellevue, often called Seattle’s “Eastside,” has emerged as a technology hub, attracting companies like Amazon, Microsoft and T-Mobile.

The hotel has over 3,000 square feet of meeting space, an on-site restaurant and bar, a fitness center, an indoor terrace pool, and structured parking. It is near attractions such as Bellevue Square, The Shops at The Bravern, and Lincoln Square. Other Seattle attractions including Pike Place Market and the Space Needle are also accessible, with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 18 miles away.

The JLL Debt Advisory team was led by Managing Director Adrienne Andrews and Analyst Jessica Mehra.

“This refinancing presented an attractive opportunity given the hotel’s prime location in a high-barrier-to-entry market, strong in-place cash flow, and seasoned sponsorship,” said Andrews. “This Hilton Garden Inn is well-positioned to capitalize on Bellevue’s robust corporate demand drivers and growing tourism sector.”