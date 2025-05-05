MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Andaz Miami Beach, which marks the Andaz brand’s debut in Florida and its first opening since the formation of the Hyatt Lifestyle Group. The hotel mixes the Mediterranean with Miami to offer a balance of hospitality experiences, as it is close to South Beach while tucked away on Mid-Beach with serene pools and a private white sand beach with three dining concepts by José Andrés Group.

Designed by EoA Group alongside the Hyatt Lifestyle Group’s in-house design team and owned by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Andaz Miami Beach captures the flow of the ocean. The property has 287 guestrooms, including 64 suites all with views of the ocean or the Miami skyline, two heated outdoor pools with private cabanas, a spa, a members’ beach club and three dining concepts curated by the José Andrés Group: Aguasal and Bar Centro are currently open with The Bazaar by José Andrés to debut later this year. The spa and beach club will welcome guests in the coming months.

“It’s a place where you arrive and never want to leave,” said Amar Lalvani, president and creative director of the Lifestyle Group, Hyatt. “The setting is perfect, the feeling is effortlessly cool, the music is always just right, and with José Andrés involved, you know the food and drink will be on point.”

More details about this exciting development will be revealed in the coming weeks.