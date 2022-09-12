As technology and innovation have exploded in the past two years, hotels have embraced the advances to better serve guests. The result is a host of new hospitality trends and types of travelers.

This same technological revolution has also created the need for a new hospitality event experience—one that brings together not just hotel technology professionals, but also the chief executive officers and other operations leaders responsible for integrating new technologies and innovations into every aspect of a company’s operations.

Enter The Hospitality Show (THE SHOW), a completely new hospitality event experience to be held June 27-29, 2023, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. It’s the convergence of hoteliers, technology, and operations.

A collaboration between the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Questex—a leading hospitality information services and events company—THE SHOW will be a one-stop shop for our industry’s technology and operations leaders to meet, learn, and do business with stakeholders from other businesses that are key to hotel operations.

This new technology and operations conference and tradeshow will be based in the United States and bring together our industry’s top executives and thought leaders. THE SHOW will be the only hospitality technology and operations event to convene industry leaders and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum.

The event will appeal to anyone and everyone connected to hospitality—brands, owners, management companies, suppliers, and interconnected businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, and travel companies, to name a few.

THE SHOW is timely because hotel operations are increasingly complex, and owners and operators are looking across their operations and functional departments for ways to discover, test, and implement best practices to improve profitability. THE SHOW will bring together senior decision-makers from operations, IT, revenue management, F&B, procurement, housekeeping, finance, HR, and legal to learn, network, and be inspired.

The three-day event will offer:

Thought-provoking insights from CEOs and expert speakers

An exhibit hall to discover and evaluate new products and solutions

Personalized business matchmaking and a host of other networking opportunities

As the single entity representing the entire hotel industry, AHLA recognizes its important role as a convener. And we’ve heard from so many of you that our industry needed an annual event to bring together both the technology and operations leaders who are driving innovation in our industry and the CEOs who are bringing those changes to life.

While there are many excellent tradeshows and events in the hospitality sector, THE SHOW’s combination of discovery, networking, collaboration, learning, and curated buying experiences will set a new standard for live events and accelerate the growth of the entire hospitality industry.

From our Forum Speaker Series to our On the Road events with partner state associations across the country, AHLA regularly brings together our industry’s most important voices and respected leaders for networking, learning, dialogue, and more. THE SHOW will build on this legacy and be positioned to become one of our industry’s major annual events, attracting attendees, supporters, and sponsors spanning the entire hotel and lodging landscape. Visit thehospitalityshow.com to learn more and follow THE SHOW on social media for real-time updates. You can also contact AHLA’s Katie Moore (kmoore@ahla.com) for speaking, sponsorship, and attendance opportunities.