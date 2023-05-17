Amadeus and Canary Technologies Form Partnership

Amadeus has partnered with Canary Technologies to help hospitality customers improve e-signature and payment processes. Hoteliers are now able to use electronic signature and payment offerings integrated into their sales and catering solutions.

‍With the addition of Canary Technologies’ e-signature and payment platform, Amadeus’ Delphi solution offers more choice and flexibility to customers who are looking to integrate electronic signature and payment capabilities. Hoteliers are able to send proposals and contracts directly to clients, who sign and make payments electronically in a contactless, digital experience.

‍“We are thrilled to join Amadeus in providing a modern, efficient, and secure contract signature and payment solution to their customers,” says Bryan Michalis, vice president of strategic initiatives at Canary Technologies. “Our award-winning platform is ideally suited to help Amadeus’ Delphi customers operate more efficiently and effectively, and we look forward to supporting these hoteliers as we move forward.”

‍Javier Campo, vice president, partners, hospitality, Amadeus, adds, “We are committed to the success of our customers. Our new strategic partnership with Canary Technologies will be integral to providing hoteliers with the technology options they need to stay competitive and improve operations.”