This Week’s Hotel Deals

1 DAD Acquires Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego

Driftwood Acquisitions and Development (DAD) has entered the California market with its $85.7 million acquisition of the 353-key Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego. The firm also intends to develop a second hotel on the southwest corner of the same site, with construction beginning in 2021. DAD is inviting accredited investors to co-invest in this hotel through its syndication platform, which allows clients to invest in institutional-quality, fully-financed, income-producing hotel projects in the United States.

DAD is also planning a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program, encompassing full guestroom renovations and further upgrades to the outdoor pool area.