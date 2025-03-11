Having a Positive Impact

Monica Salter

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Before joining OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group, I had the privilege of working in public relations for the company. Seeing it from the outside, I was drawn to its energy and purpose—it was clear this was a place I wanted to be. I’ve always loved to travel; there’s something magical about creating unforgettable moments and being part of others’ joyful experiences.

What further solidified my passion for joining OUTRIGGER was its dedication to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives. Today, I am proud to lead this division, focusing on sustainability, cultural preservation, and community well-being. Guiding these efforts allows me to combine my love of travel with a commitment to creating a positive impact, ensuring that the places we love to visit will continue to thrive for generations to come.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to have incredible mentors who’ve profoundly shaped my career and perspective. One of the most impactful was Joan Bennet, the CEO of Bennet Group PR. Joan taught me the value of being thoroughly prepared, the importance of using my voice with confidence, and the need to trust in my abilities. Her guidance gave me the tools to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with determination and grace.

My mother was another deeply inspiring role model. As a highly successful photographer, she had an extraordinary ability to capture authenticity and emotion in a single frame—whether photographing political figures like President Nixon and George H.W. Bush or luminaries like Maya Angelou. Watching her channel immense passion and dedication into her craft taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance, and pursuing excellence in whatever I do.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m incredibly optimistic about the future. Diversity of thought is essential, and I strongly believe in surrounding myself with individuals who bring greater expertise and fresh, innovative perspectives. It’s exciting to see more leadership roles being filled by individuals who bring diverse perspectives and experiences, regardless of gender or race. One area I’m particularly passionate about is providing working mothers with childcare and robust support systems, as this is essential to fostering an environment where women can thrive in leadership positions. Hospitality is making progress, and I’m eager to see even more inclusive leadership shaping the future.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The progress the industry is making is inspiring. It’s encouraging to see more women stepping into leadership roles that were once out of reach. While there’s still work to be done, the momentum is undeniable, and the industry is moving in the right direction. With a continued focus on inclusion, mentorship, and providing meaningful support for women, I’m confident we’ll see leadership that genuinely reflects the rich diversity of perspectives and talents within our communities.