Aimbridge Hospitality Plans Growth and Builds Toward 2023

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality is building toward 2023 and beyond with an emphasis on acquiring talent, expanding its portfolio, and changing its operational approach for its plans for global growth and continued innovation.

Aimbridge applies its operational efficiencies across its portfolio through a combination of collaborative tools and engagement. The investments made in recent months include the hiring of leadership roles and the evolution of its internal structure with the formalization of six operating divisions to better with Aimbridge’s operational acumen focused on delivering guest experiences and bottom-line impacts. Aimbridge will be presenting this news at the 2022 Lodging Conference.

“We’ve made great strides to continue establishing the path forward for our company and our intentional plans for growth, which will continue to impact the service and skill we deliver to our owners and partners, as well as our global workforce,” said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Aimbridge president and CEO.

Advertisement

Aimbridge added depth of bench, with Mark Tamis, president of global operations, and Allison Reid, chief global growth officer, playing newly created roles in talent, growth, and innovation company-wide. Tamis and Reid will be driving initiatives across the company’s hospitality verticals and identifying growth opportunities. Other hires include Mark Chloupek, chief legal officer; Tim Pruiett, senior vice president of acquisitions and investments; and Emily Gerstner, vice president of philanthropic partnerships and community outreach. Aimbridge also promoted Greg Nurse and Cindy Landes to senior vice presidents of operations, and Michelle Reitan to senior vice president shared services as part of its commitment to retaining and developing its existing team.

The creation of six operational divisions gives Aimbridge smaller, vertical-focused operations. These operating divisions show Aimbridge’s scale through reinforced services along with talent, training, and recruitment, supplier agreements, and partnerships.

Aligned with its operating divisions, Aimbridge expanded its portfolio of properties in recent months, including a trio of extended-stay properties owned by Three Wall Capital, LLC; the HALL Arts Hotel, located in the Dallas Arts District; Hotel Melby, Tapestry Collection by Hilton located in Melbourne, Florida; Eaglewood Resort & Spa outside of Chicago; Mexican destinations AC Hotel Monterrey Valle, Aloft Guadalajara Sur, Aloft Playa del Carmen, along with Zibu Guadalajara at JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara, a Guadalajara-based restaurant.