Aimbridge Enters 2022 With Nearly 50 Hotels Slated to Open

PLANO, TEXAS — Aimbridge Hospitality announced that the global hospitality company is entering 2022 with a premium portfolio and robust pipeline across all of its eight verticals inclusive of nearly 50 new-build or renovated hotels anticipated to open in eight countries and territories.

Highlights of properties joining Aimbridge in the United States include the luxury La Salle Chicago, Autograph Collection; The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.; The Saint Hotel Charleston, S.C.; and the Marriott Knoxville Downtown, Tenn. The company also plans to welcome the JW Marriott Guadalajara, Aloft Guadalajara Punto Sur, and Aloft Playa del Carmen in Mexico; a property in Brussels, Belgium; four properties in the United Kingdom; a Luxury Collection hotel in Moscow, Russia; and Frenchman’s Reef in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality, said, “While the industry continues to be challenged, we’re optimistic about the year. Aimbridge has been quick to innovate to meet the challenges on all fronts, which has helped to fuel our growth. We are an industry leader supported by our vast resources, scale, and an experienced team across all facets of hospitality.”

Advertisement

Highlights from 2021 include Aimbridge’s addition of Grupo Hotelero Prisma, its first entrance to the Mexican market, along with the acquisition of Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, a full-service management, investment, and advisory services company. In addition, Aimbridge was selected by NewcrestImage to operate a 27-hotel portfolio, which transitioned to company management in January.

The company launched Taste & Theory Restaurant Group, offering total solutions for food and beverage concepting. Additionally, Aimbridge added to its procurement services capability, further enhancing the company’s capability to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the full hotel life cycle.

In a challenging labor market, Aimbridge deployed new recruitment and employment experience initiatives to attract and retain top talent. The company launched a same-day pay app in June 2021 as a means to address evolving needs of the workforce; Aimbridge associates increasingly participate in the daily pay option. TeamShare was introduced to enable hourly staff to schedule shifts at nearby Aimbridge hotels. The company also deployed market-based recruiters around the United States focused on filling hotel hourly openings. In addition, Corporate Task Force leadership was expanded to 70 leaders to assist hotels with management staffing, and an H2B visa program was initiated with Aimbridge’s Mexico office to raise the U.S. workforce for its managed hotels.