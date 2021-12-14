Aimbridge Hospitality Acquires Prism Hotels & Resorts

DALLAS—Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, a full-service hotel management, investment, and advisory services company representing more than 48 properties across the United States, has been acquired by Aimbridge Hospitality, a global hospitality company. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed. The announcement was made by Steve Van, president and CEO of Prism Hotels & Resorts, and Aimbridge President and CEO Michael J. Deitemeyer.

In addition to a strong presence in traditional hotel management, Prism has industry-leading hotel receivership advisory and “turnaround” services involving the management and restructuring of properties that are economically distressed.

“In a year marked by immense change, it’s fitting that we announce the biggest moves in our company’s storied 38-year history,” Van said. “Close relationships have become integral to our company’s identity, and we place tremendous value in our people with whom we’ve grown together and the great properties we service. It’s with those values in mind that we have selected Aimbridge Hospitality to carry the Prism legacy forward. Aimbridge’s access to best-in-class resources and systems, coupled with their highly effective and experienced leadership team and deep understanding of our Most Satisfied Owner philosophy, makes them a perfect fit. The Prism Difference is alive and well, and we know the passion and dedication of our teams on the ground will continue to shine through this transition. We are inspired by this opportunity and excited to be part of Aimbridge Hospitality as we write the next chapter of history together. Our best is yet to come.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to continue Aimbridge’s growth with the acquisition of Prism,” Deitemeyer said. “With our global resources and Prism’s stellar reputation, this acquisition presents great opportunity for all of us. We look forward to welcoming their hotels, owners, and talented team to Aimbridge and taking Prism’s incredible Most Satisfied Owner approach and robust lender services arm to new heights together.”