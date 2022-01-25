HFTP and HSMAI Renew Strategic Alliance

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) and the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) have renewed their commitment to collaborate on industry-advancing initiatives. The two associations have long worked together via co-located events, knowledge-sharing, research, and recognition of industry leaders. This recent partner agreement continues this tie through 2024.

“The technology, finance, and marketing fields considerably overlap—the foundational focus of HFTP’s and HSMAI’s stakeholders,” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE, FIH. “Through our associations’ strategic alliance, we are facilitating the exchange of the biggest industry ideas and practices.”

“The intersection of commercial functions and technology has become increasingly important as hotels and hotel companies update their technology stacks with more customer database solutions, more of a guest orientation, and more guest-facing solutions,” said HSMAI President and CEO Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA. “All HFTP and HSMAI stakeholders want to attract more guests and provide a high level of guest satisfaction. We’re excited to continue and expand our partnership with HFTP which includes providing ROC attendees a complimentary pass to the HITEC trade show.”

A new collaboration between HSMAI and HFTP is the addition of the Technology Innovation entry category to the HSMAI Adrian Awards—a 64-year awards program that spotlights excellence in hospitality advertising, digital marketing, and public relations. This category honors innovations in sales, marketing and guest satisfaction, revenue optimization technology, and platforms that are powering the recovery. The inaugural winners will be announced in Spring 2022.

In addition, HSMAI will co-locate its Commercial Strategy Week events at HFTP’s HITEC North America, which will take place in Orlando in 2022. First is its Marketing Strategy Conference on June 28. The following day is the HSMAI ROC Americas on June 29. HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week reflects the convergence of marketing, revenue optimization, and other commercial functions into new and evolving commercial strategy organizations inside many hotel companies.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2022, HITEC North America will take place on June 27-30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. As part of the HFTP and HSMAI agreement, attendees to the HSMAI co-located events will get a complimentary HITEC Exhibits Pass. This includes entrance to all three days of exhibits and the HITEC Headliner sessions, including HFTP’s Entrepreneur 20X competition. Registration for HITEC Orlando is now open. Registration for the HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week events are set to open soon.