PLANO, Texas — Aimbridge Hospitality announced this week that it has added 25 Extended Stay America properties to its portfolio. With the addition of these new properties, which are located throughout Texas and the Midwestern region, Aimbridge has become the largest third-party manager of Extended Stay America hotels.

This is another milestone for the partnership between Aimbridge and ownership group Three Wall Capital, which has now selected Aimbridge to manage more than 50 of its extended-stay, full-service, and economy properties. Founded by Alan Kanders, Three Wall Capital is a hospitality equity and debt investment group for institutional and individual investors that has completed more than $1 billion in transactions in a principal investor capacity since its inception in 2008.

“We have enjoyed mutual success alongside Aimbridge Hospitality and are pleased to expand on our partnership with these 25 Extended Stay America Properties,” said Kanders.

“Our experience, focus, and ability to excel in this extended-stay vertical has been paramount to our success, and that of hotel ownership. We are pleased to leverage this ability as we continue to enhance our partnership with both Three Wall Capital and Extended Stay America,” added Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO, Aimbridge.

The new Extended Stay America properties added to Aimbridge Hospitality total 2,430 keys, including 11 Texas properties with a combined 1,067 keys; six Indiana properties with a combined 612 keys; six Ohio properties with a combined 553 keys; and two Kentucky properties with a combined 198 keys.

