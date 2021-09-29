Aileron Management Selected to Manage The Horton Hotel

GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality management firm, Aileron Management, has been selected to manage The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge in Boone, North Carolina. The addition of The Horton marks the firm’s first management contract in North Carolina and its first independent luxury hotel. Aileron Management was chosen to oversee the hotel by Hospiamo and SPA Properties, who recently acquired the boutique hotel.

The Horton is named after H.W. Horton, who built the structure in the 1920s. Throughout the years, the building has served as a Studebaker dealership and a Spainhour’s department store. The hotel opened in 2019 after the space underwent a full renovation, unveiling a new interior design and the addition of a rooftop bar. Situated in Boone, the Horton is the only hotel offering walkable access to the Appalachian State University campus, numerous downtown shops and restaurants, and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. In the Appalachian Mountains, guests of the Horton can enjoy nearby attractions such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Grandfather Mountain, and numerous ski resorts.

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Aileron Management is a property management company respected for its expertise in hotel and association management. Their latest acquisition of the Horton is the company’s first expansion into the independent and luxury segment.

“When we first learned of the Horton, we were immediately drawn to the unique nature of the hotel, as well as the hidden treasure that is Boone,” remarked Jason Boehm, CEO of Aileron Management. “But what we’ve discovered is that Boone’s popularity is exploding, thanks in large part to ASU, and that the iconic Horton Hotel is perfectly suited to cater to the discerning mountain visitor looking for an upscale, but uniquely Appalachian, vibe.”

As Boone’s only boutique hotel, the Horton features rooms offering guests accommodations, luxury amenities, and a complimentary breakfast with locally roasted coffee. Each of the rooms and suites comes with several in-room perks, including robes, locally made body lotion, and an essential oil aromatherapy experience upon request.

The hotel’s rooftop bar is fitted with multiple TVs and fire pits and provides guests and locals an opportunity to enjoy cocktails and regionally sourced small bites while taking in the views of Boone and the surrounding mountains. The hotel also hosts rooftop yoga classes, live entertainment, weddings, and other events throughout the year.