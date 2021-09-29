DoubleTree Suites Salt Lake City Downtown Acquired by Stockdale

LOS ANGELES—Stockdale Capital Partners (Stockdale), a Los Angeles-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment firm, acquired the DoubleTree Suites Salt Lake City Downtown.

“The DoubleTree Suites Salt Lake City Downtown is a performing hotel asset in a market positioned for dynamic growth. Our targeted capital plan leverages the improving market dynamics and elevates the brand strength to achieve increased market share and heightened performance metrics overall,” said Bill Doak, managing director, hospitality for Stockdale Capital Partners. “Stockdale Capital Partners is bullish on the travel and leisure sector’s recovery as we add to our hotel portfolio with properties throughout the country.”

The DoubleTree Suites is less than 15 minutes away from Salt Lake City International Airport and 30 minutes away from ski resorts. Additionally, the DoubleTree Suites is located in the downtown area near attractions including the Salt Palace Convention Center, Eccles Center, Vivint Area, Pioneer Park, and the Post House District. The Salt Lake City area is also home to a corporate and tech sector known as “Silicon Slopes,” with office campuses including Adobe, eBay, Pluralsight, and Qualtrics.

The 241-room DoubleTree Suites has amenities including an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, and airport shuttle. Additionally, the DoubleTree Suites property includes 5,752 square feet of meeting space.