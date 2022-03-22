Transforming unsuspecting locations into bold personalities—that’s the goal for Best Western® Hotels & Resorts’ fast-growing boutique brand—Aiden®. With over 38 spectacular locations open and under development globally—including properties in Berkley, California; Austin, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona; Margny-lès-Compiègne, France; and Sydney, Australia—Aiden hotels deliver unique character and tons of local flavor.

Each Aiden is a personality designed by its owner with a strong cultural connection. Owners choose their favorite designer and embark on a journey of creating a unique identity that differentiates their hotel from the competitive set. Tomorrow’s workforce will primarily be Gen Y and Gen Z age demographics; they are seeking unique experiences with a strong sense of local connection and social flair. No two Aiden hotels are alike. Down-to-earth with a cool and laid-back personality, Aiden embodies the eclectic spirit of its neighborhoods—a welcoming host full of local flair and new adventures.

Meeting Today’s Demands

Today’s travel landscape is experiencing a generational shift in demand from room buyers. Post-pandemic, travelers are prioritizing experience and authenticity. Aiden provides exactly that with locally inspired offerings and atmospheres. Gone are the days of cookie-cutter buildings and same-old design elements. The new generations want personality and diversity.

Exceptional Designs for Travelers and Developers

Owners and developers are seeking a solution to revitalizing tired hotels that may be 20 or even 30-plus years old. Aiden offers the opportunity to reimagine and renovate hotels—which is often a cheaper and easier solution over new construction. Aiden invites owners to design with personality and local flair, creating an atmosphere full of surprises and authentic details that today’s travelers are looking for. Casual, cultured, and charismatic, in-the-know Aiden puts guests at the center of local adventures for an “only here” experience.

Aiden is also designed with developers top of mind. With flexible branding guidelines, developers and owners can incorporate their vision, their ideas, and their designers to bring their hotel to life—while tapping into Best Western’s guidance and support along the way.

Backed by a Global Powerhouse

As part of the Best Western Hotels & Reports family, Aiden hotels benefit from the company’s global reach with its 18-brand portfolio and approximately 4,700 hotels worldwide. With Best Western’s 75+ years of leadership in hospitality, Aiden locations also access the company’s leading-edge reservations platform, strong global sales team, and award-winning loyalty and marketing programs.

For more information, contact Brad LeBlanc, SVP and Chief Development Officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. To learn more, click here.

Sponsored by Best Western Hotels & Resorts