AHLA Releases Statement About Government Funding Package

WASHINGTON—Following Senate and House passage of a $1.5 trillion government-funding package, AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement.

“While we are disappointed this package does not include the targeted COVID-19 relief hotel employees and small businesses have needed since the early stages of the pandemic, the bill contains a number of victories for hoteliers. The legislation secures $50 million for Brand USA—a vital public-private partnership dedicated to increasing international tourism to America, driving the nation’s economy and our industry. In addition, the bill would give the Departments of Homeland Security and Labor the ability to increase the number of H-2B visas available in Fiscal Year 2022. This is vital to helping seasonal hospitality small businesses keep their doors open. It would also reauthorize through September 2027 the EB-5 visa program, which enables those investing in American businesses to obtain green cards. Notably, the bill also includes nearly $14 billion in emergency humanitarian security and economic support for Ukraine and the United States’ central European allies.”

He continues, “We look forward to continuing to work with members of Congress and their staffs to keep the lodging industry moving toward recovery, and this bill takes positive steps in that direction.”