Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association Becomes New AHLA Member

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced it has welcomed the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA) as a new member, continuing to grow the association’s reach.

PRHTA joins an AHLA roster of more than 30,000 members that includes 80 percent of all franchised hotels and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States. AHLA now counts 50 lodging associations as members, including 45 state associations, and organizations representing Washington, D.C., New York City, St. Louis, Memphis, and Puerto Rico.

PRHTA’s membership comes at a time when AHLA continues to grow its presence at the state and local levels. In addition to launching the American Hospitality Alliance in 2021, AHLA has more than doubled the size of its state and local government affairs team since last year.

PRHTA is an island-wide trade association representing more than 400 members, including hotels, restaurants, airlines, tour companies, cruise lines, educational institutions, and suppliers of goods and services to Puerto Rico’s tourism industry. PRHTA’s members directly and indirectly support more than 80,000 jobs throughout Puerto Rico.

“This membership will allow us to leverage AHLA’s unmatched communications, advocacy, and organizational resources, creating immediate value for PRHTA members and setting the stage for future successes. We look forward to advancing our industry together,” said Clarisa Jimenez, president and CEO of PRHTA.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association to the growing AHLA family,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “An AHLA membership is an investment in the hotel industry’s future, and we look forward to ensuring Puerto Rico hoteliers and hotel employees have a powerful voice and a seat at the table when and where it matters.”