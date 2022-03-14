Duetto Marks its 10-Year Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO—Duetto marked the 10-year anniversary of the first code ever written by the company on March 12, 2022. In 2010, co-founders Marco Benvenuti and Patrick Bosworth left Wynn Resorts and set out to address problems faced by the hospitality industry including distribution complexity and optimizing profitability. Their venture started as a revenue management consulting firm but grew as they realized the industry needed a cloud-native revenue strategy solution that could allow revenue teams to deploy and scale profitable strategies.

What began as an idea began to take its current form in March 2012. By then, Benvenuti and Bosworth had been joined by a third co-founder, Craig Weissman (previously the CTO of Salesforce). From that first line of code, Duetto grew into a platform of applications for conversion, guest loyalty, operational efficiency, and revenue.

At its 10-year anniversary, Duetto is a large independent revenue management system with operations in the United States, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Europe, and APAC. Milestones include:

In April 2014 GameChanger was initially built for casinos, enabling new opportunities to increase revenue and business mix decisions.

In October 2014, Duetto opened its first international office, a European headquarters in London.

In January 2016, Duetto implemented its solutions for its first enterprise customer, NH Hotel Group, which at the time had 400 hotels and 60,000 rooms in Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

In September 2016, ScoreBoard was introduced as a hotel business intelligence tool to offer insights beyond manual spreadsheet reporting across hotel portfolios.

In August 2017, The Tank Stream Hotel became the first hotel in Australia to use Duetto.

In November 2017, Duetto introduced BlockBuster, an application for collaboration between sales and revenue management.

In February 2018, Duetto announced the closing of an $80 million Series D financing round led by Warburg Pincus.

In March 2019, Duetto surpassed 850 partner hotels in EMEA, representing 150,000 rooms.

In April 2020, Duetto launched its Pulse Report, which is a data-driven analysis of metrics including bookings, cancellations, and website traffic in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“We enter our 10th Anniversary year with a vision to become the revenue and profit operating system for the hotel industry. In our first decade, more than 4,000 hotel and casino resort properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto’s applications,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto. “But we are just getting started. We’re growing as a team, entering new markets, and developing exciting new features to help hoteliers unlock revenue and profit. Watch out for the next ten years of Duetto.”