TownePlace Suites by Marriott Memphis Germantown Opens

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—McNeill Hotel Company announced the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Memphis Germantown, a new addition to the Thornwood mixed-use development. McNeill Hotel Company President Travis Murray made the announcement. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for early Fall.

The five-story, 111-room TownePlace Suites Memphis Germantown’s amenities include a restaurant and rooftop bar which will open soon, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and 6,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

The property is situated near the intersection of Poplar and Germantown Road, near the Germantown Performing Arts Center, Municipal Park, The Great Hall conference center, and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Memphis Germantown was developed by Spence Ray and Mark Layne for McNeill Commercial Real Estate, with McNeill Hotel Company as property manager. Andrea Gillespie, Principal of AK Design Studio, created the custom look and feel for the property. McNeill Commercial Real Estate also developed the Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis/Germantown for the MHC portfolio.

“We are especially proud to add this outstanding hometown property with excellent demand drivers to our management portfolio, working with brand partner Marriott International,” said Murray.

“The developer paid special attention to both indoor and outdoor detailing during the hotel’s design and construction, which includes the signature use of brick and limestone on the exterior—a distinctive feature of Thornwood properties. Thornwood epitomizes modern living with old-world style. Modeled after European communities, Thornwood combines classic sensibilities with modern amenities. Its wide, tree-lined sidewalks, convenient parking, and nearby establishments such as the Germantown Athletic Club, GPAC, and the Germantown Library give Thornwood a sense of history and community. Living, dining, shopping, lodging, and the arts are all close to home.

“The Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis/Germantown, also part of Thornwood, has been an outstanding performer, and we expect the same for the TownePlace Suites, which features substantial ground-floor retail that serves guests as well as the community in which it resides,” Murray said.