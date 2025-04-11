Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Applauds Passage of Budget Resolution
AHLA Applauds Passage of Budget Resolution

By LODGING Staff
Rosanna Maietta
Rosanna Maietta

WASHINGTON, D.C.American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta issued the following statement applauding Congress for passing the budget resolution.

“We commend Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for securing passage of a robust budget resolution that puts Congress on a path to prevent a tax increase on American workers and the small businesses that are the backbone of America’s hotel and lodging industry. This is a critical step to stave off the expiration of important tax provisions and to provide our members, the majority of whom are small business owners, with the level of certainty they need, particularly as many are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers to build a brighter future for hotel operators and employees seeking upward mobility and exciting lifelong careers.”

