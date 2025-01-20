DALLAS, Texas—Premier hotel management company Remington Hospitality has announced Adrian De Gortari as its new Executive Vice President of Revenue. De Gortari will play a key role in enhancing the company’s revenue management strategies and supporting its ambitious growth, particularly in the Caribbean and Latin American regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrian to the Remington family,” said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer of Remington Hospitality. “His extensive experience, strategic insight, and passion for driving results make him a perfect fit as we continue to elevate our revenue management capabilities.”

In his role, De Gortari will focus on creating a highly agile and standardized revenue management platform, empowering the company’s teams to optimize profitability and streamline processes. His leadership will emphasize interdepartmental collaboration and skill development, ensuring long-term value creation for owners and stakeholders alike.

“What attracted me to Remington Hospitality was the chance to collaborate with some of the industry’s most innovative minds and to contribute to the company’s exciting growth trajectory,” said De Gortari. “I’m eager to bring my expertise in building scalable, data-driven revenue platforms and fostering a revenue-focused culture that aligns with Remington’s values and mission.”

De Gortari joins Remington Hospitality with more than 15 years of experience in commercial services and revenue management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Revenue Management for a private equity firm, and his career includes pivotal roles at Magna Hospitality Group, where he led revenue strategies across a diverse portfolio, and Marriott International, where he gained foundational experience in development planning and feasibility. Additionally, De Gortari has served as an adjunct professor at NYU, teaching e-commerce and revenue management strategies.

Collectively, Adrian’s prior experiences prepared him to step into the Executive Vice President of Revenue position with a well-rounded, strategic approach that balances revenue growth, asset value maximization, and alignment with broader organizational priorities.



“In this role, my goal is to establish an agile, self-sustaining revenue management platform that streamlines processes and removes roadblocks, enabling teams to focus on strategic decisions and optimization,” said De Gortari. “Initially, I plan to enhance and empower the revenue team by supporting skill development and providing resources for professional growth. I aim to cultivate a goal-driven environment focused on optimizing revenue and profitability at every level.”