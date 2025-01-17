ATLANTA, Georgia—Officials of Woodworth Core Group (WCG), a leading provider of customized lodging research, valuation and advisory services, announced that Timothy J. Dick, PhD, has joined the firm in their Atlanta office as executive vice president.

WCG Principal R. Mark Woodworth stated, “We continue to focus on providing seasoned expertise to our clients. The addition of Tim Dick to our team deepens our bench and furthers our ability in the areas of asset management, advisory and valuation services. When we started the firm, we set out to establish a strong advisory foundation focused on an expert understanding of lodging industry fundamentals, asset management capabilities and solid research practices and methods. Tim strengthens our core.

Dick is a subject matter expert in hospitality real estate with deep experience in the areas of asset management, valuation and general hospitality advisory services (market analysis, operational audits, strategic consulting). Before joining Woodworth Core Group, Dick was executive vice president with CBRE, where he served as a hotel advisor in a national practice. Before CBRE, he worked with hotelAVE and was responsible for asset managing hotels in New York City, N.Y., Cartagena, Colombia and Buenos Aires, Argentina. These urban and resort properties were uniquely challenging as they were both branded and non-branded hotels in international markets and gateway cities.

Dick also was principal and managing member of Rockcastle Real Estate Advisors, LLC, an independent third-party advisory and consulting firm specializing in hotels. He was responsible for operational reviews, asset management, underwriting and acquisition for hospitality investments. Before forming Rockcastle, Dick served as head of the hotel asset management team at TriMont Real Estate Advisors, LLC, where he was responsible for providing strategic asset services to major financial institutions and oversaw a portfolio totaling 170 hotels.

Dick holds the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute and has worked on hospitality engagements throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. He is also a Counselors of Real Estate (CRE), a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) and a former president of the Hotel Asset Management Association (HAMA). He also holds graduate degrees from Cornell University and Iowa State University.