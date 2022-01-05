Acme Hospitality and Eastern Real Estate to Open Azure Sky in Early 2022

PALM SPRINGS, California—Acme Hospitality and Eastern Real Estate, managing operators and owners respectively of a collection of boutique food, beverage, and hotel concepts in Santa Barbara and Nevada Counties, confirm their latest project — Azure Sky, a 14-room, 21-and-over boutique hotel, opening early 2022.

Azure Sky, originally built in 1959, is located in South Palm Springs, close to downtown Palm Springs, and secluded. The property offers views of the San Jacinto Mountains and has desert landscaping, providing a residential feel. Guests are within walking distance of the Ace Hotel, Bar Cecil, Villa Royale, and other neighboring boutique hotels and restaurants.

Leading the team is Lightning Bar Palm Springs, the design/build firm led by John Janulis, partner (principal of Lightning Bar Collective and owner of Villa Royale), partner Anne L’Esperance, (principal of An Ellipsis Design), and Cioffi Architect. This team has worked together for the past two years. The team has managed an extensive renovation while keeping the mid-century design and has enhanced both the indoor and outdoor spaces. Janulis and L’Esperance are also behind the design and renovation of the historic Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley and The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, also operated by Acme Hospitality. Both hotels are known for their artistry, painstaking restoration, and meticulous craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Guests at Azure Sky enter the 800 square foot lobby and are greeted by a cocktail bar and fireplace, accented by lighting and custom woodworking from Lightning Bar Collective. From there, guests go through the grounds to the pool. The pool spans 4,500 square feet with a Jacuzzi that accommodates a crowd. There’s also an open 1,500 square foot courtyard and another 2.500 square foot ‘meadow’ courtyard. Two fire pits, lounge seating, and chaise lounges are placed on the south and north ends of the property for gathering as well. The hotel’s layout is for celebrations of groups of up to 120 guests for buyout events.

The hotel’s 14 rooms range from 225 to 620 square feet and include five one-bedroom suites. Eleven rooms are equipped with private patios with hammocks and hangout spaces. The suite doors are colored to match the sky at sunrise. Upgrades also include walk-in showers with white, green, and dark mosaic tile; concrete sink counters; custom millwork; built-in beds; stone tile flooring; and mid-century inspired design accents, all using a neutral palette to express desert colors and a tranquil, cool vibe.

Azure Sky offers morning coffee and continental breakfast in the lobby daily. Twelve of the rooms include small and fully equipped kitchenettes. For those that prefer dining off-property, the hotel will arrange reservations with nearby restaurants within walking or driving distance. A full bar will be open to guests in the lobby and will also service the pool.

“This project has introduced us to Palm Springs and all the region has to offer, especially in terms of wellness, art, architecture, and landscapes. We’re very excited to be part of this dynamic and creative community,” comments Sherry Villanueva, managing partner for Acme Hospitality.