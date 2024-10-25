Accor Reports Q3 2024 Results

Accor reported Q3 2024 results. While RevPAR growth is normalizing, the group continues to benefit from its diversification in terms of geography and segment. The group’s two divisions—Premium, Midscale, and Economy (PM&E) and Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L)—both posted good performances. During the third quarter of 2024, Accor opened 47 hotels, representing 8,000 rooms, i.e. net unit growth of 3.2 percent over the last 12 months. At the end of September 2024, the group had a hotel portfolio of 838,826 rooms (5,638 hotels) and a pipeline of 231,000 rooms (1,380 hotels).

Highlights include:

Revenue up 12 percent to €1,434 million

RevPAR up 5.3 percent versus Q3 2023

Pipeline up 6 percent versus end of June 2024

Confirmed RevPAR growth guidance for 2024

EBITDA now expected between €1,100 million and €1,125 million in 2024

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, said, “Once again this quarter, the group posted solid sales growth, in line with its targets. This good performance was driven in particular by the dynamism of our Luxury & Lifestyle brands, sustained growth in high-potential regions, and the positive impact in France of the Olympic Games, for which Accor was one of the Premium partners. By continuing to combine operational agility, quality of execution, and financial discipline, we are convinced of our ability to consolidate the solidity of our business model over the long term and deliver significant growth in our results in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2024 RevPAR

The Premium, Midscale, and Economy (PM&E) division posted a 5 percent increase in RevPAR compared to the third quarter of 2023, still mostly driven by prices rather than by occupancy rates.

The Europe North Africa (ENA) region posted a 6 percent increase in RevPAR compared to the third quarter of 2023.

France, representing 45 percent of room revenue for hotels in the region, benefited from the Paris Olympic Games. As anticipated, the event reported strong RevPAR growth in Paris. In the provinces, business was resilient during the summer, but September was affected by a high comparison basis linked to the Rugby World Cup held in September and October 2023.

The United Kingdom, representing 12 percent of the region’s hotel room revenue, posted slightly positive RevPAR growth in line with previous quarters, with similar performances between London and the provinces.

In Germany, representing 12 percent of room revenue for hotels in the region, RevPAR growth was stronger than in the two countries mentioned above throughout the summer.

The Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific region posted a 1 percent increase in RevPAR compared to the third quarter of 2023, with contrasted performances by country.

The Southeast Asia region, representing 34 percent of room revenue for hotels in the region, was the zone with the strongest RevPAR growth, driven by international demand, including from China.

The Middle East, Africa region, representing 20 percent of room revenue for hotels in the region, was negatively impacted by the timing of religious pilgrimages, including the Hajj, and the delayed start of the Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Added to this is the gradual reopening of 5 hotels in Dubai, which were closed following the floods in April. Nevertheless, we saw a sequential improvement in the activity month after month.

In the Pacific, representing 26 percent of the region’s room revenue, RevPAR growth was flat, penalized by weak economic growth and low consumer confidence.

In China, representing 21 percent of the region’s room revenue, RevPAR change was negative. As in many industries, the market remains challenging. Although Chinese customers are traveling abroad, benefiting Southeast Asia in particular, the domestic market remains penalized by the decline in consumption.

The Americas region, which mainly reflects the performance of Brazil (60 percent of the region’s room revenue), recorded an increase in RevPAR due to strong demand, particularly from business customers and events in Sao Paulo.

The Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L) division posted a 7 percent increase in RevPAR compared to the third quarter of 2023, mainly driven by higher occupancy rate.

The Luxury segment, representing 73 percent of the division’s room revenue, reported a 5 percent increase in RevPAR compared with the third quarter of 2023. This performance was driven by all brands and reflects the various trends observed in PM&E’s markets, but with a slight premium.

The Lifestyle division reported RevPAR growth of 14 percent compared with the third quarter of 2023, once again driven by resort hotels, notably in Turkey and Egypt.

Group Revenue

For the third quarter of 2024, the group recorded revenue of €1,434 million, up 12 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This growth breaks down as a 7 percent increase for the Premium, Midscale, and Economy division and an 18 percent increase for the Luxury & Lifestyle division.

Scope effects, mainly related to the acquisition of Potel & Chabot (in October 2023) in the Luxury & Lifestyle division (Hotel Assets & Other segment), contributed by €56 million.

Currency effects had a negative impact of €30 million, mainly related to the Brazilian real (down 13 percent), the Egyptian pound (down 37 percent).

Premium, Midscale, and Economy Revenue

Premium, Midscale, and Economy, which includes fees from Management & Franchise (M&F), Services to Owners and Hotel Assets & Other of the Group’s Premium, Midscale, and Economy brands, generated revenue of €821 million, up 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase is broadly in line with the level of activity in the third quarter.

The Management & Franchise (M&F) business posted revenue of €238 million, up 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023 and slightly exceeding RevPAR growth during the period (up 5 percent).

Services to Owners revenue, which includes Sales, Marketing, Distribution, and Loyalty activities, as well as shared services and the reimbursement of hotel costs, amounted to €319 million, up 14 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023 boosted by the services provided to the Olympic Games organizing committee.

Hotel Assets & Other revenue amounted to €265 million, up 1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This segment, which is closely tied to activity in Australia, is affected by the current weakness of leisure demand.

Luxury & Lifestyle Revenue

Luxury & Lifestyle, which includes fees from Management & Franchise (M&F), Services to Owners and Hotel Assets, and Other of the group’s Luxury & Lifestyle brands, generated revenue of €635 million, up 18 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase reflects the performance of this business and a scope effect linked to the acquisition of Potel & Chabot.

The Management & Franchise (M&F) business posted revenue of €119 million, up 10 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by RevPAR growth (up 7 percent) and the Lifestyle portfolio growth.

Services to Owners revenue, which includes Sales, Marketing, Distribution, and Loyalty activities, as well as shared services and the reimbursement of hotel costs, amounted to €366 million, up 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023 in line with the RevPAR.

Hotel Assets & Other revenue amounted to €150 million, up 70 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This activity includes a significant scope effect linked to the acquisition of Potel & Chabot in October 2023 and the acquisition of Rikas in March 2024.

Management & Franchise Revenue

The Management & Franchise (M&F) business recorded revenue of €358 million, up 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. This change reflects RevPAR growth in the various geographical areas. The main distortions to note are:

In the PM&E division for the ENA region, revenue growth benefited from the receipt of some termination fees;

In the PM&E division for the Americas region, revenue growth was negatively impacted by the exchange rate effect linked to the Brazilian real;

In the Lifestyle segment, revenue growth was boosted by strong network growth in recent months.

Outlook for Full-Year 2024

For full-year 2024, Accor confirms the following guidance:

RevPAR growth between 4 percent and 5 percent

Net unit growth (NUG) between 3 percent and 4 percent

Positive contribution to EBITDA from Services to Owners

And upgrades the following guidance:

Group EBITDA now expected between €1,100 million and €1,125 million (previously between €1,095 million and €1,125 million)

Events from July 1, 2024, to October 24, 2024

AccorInvest

Since 2023, AccorInvest, which is accounted for under the equity method in the group’s consolidated statements, has initiated an asset disposal plan to be completed by 2025, aimed at optimizing its financial structure by reducing its debt and improving the profitability of its asset portfolio.

In July 2024, AccorInvest finalized the refinancing of its bank borrowings, extending by two years the maturities due in 2025, along with a partial reimbursement. To facilitate the execution of this refinancing, a capital increase in the form of preferred shares was subscribed to by the company’s shareholders, including Accor for €67 million.

Furthermore, the shareholders are committed to subscribe, by March 2025, to an additional issuance of preferred shares for maximum amount equivalent to the first issuance, and a function of the amount of asset disposal plan completed by AccorInvest. Following the success of its bond issue in September 2024 and progress on its asset disposal program, the maximum amount is now limited to €34 million.

Hybrid Bond Refinancing

In August 2024, Accor successfully completed the October 2019 hybrid bond refinancing transaction: