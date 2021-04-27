Accor and RPC Partner to Manage Legacy Hotel & Residences in Miami

MIAMI — Accor hospitality group and Miami-based real estate developer RPC (Royal Palm Companies) announce a strategic agreement to manage and operate downtown Miami’s newest mixed-use tower, Legacy Hotel & Residences under the Morgans Originals brand. This news comes on the heels of Accor’s latest phase of expansion following its acquisition of sbe’s hotel brands and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing lifestyle operators.

This announcement marks the launch of Morgans Originals, Accor’s newest lifestyle brand. Built on the heritage of lifestyle hospitality, the Morgans Original portfolio will provide much more than a conventional hotel experience, offering food, mixology, design, and atmosphere. Over the next few months, Legacy will be joined within the Morgans Originals portfolio of select properties all individual in nature but rooted in the heritage of lifestyle hospitality.

Expected to break ground this year, Legacy Hotel & Residences is the latest property to join Accor’s network of luxury and lifestyle properties in Miami, a portfolio that includes properties across brands such as Delano, Mondrian, SLS, Hyde, MGallery, and more. Located in the heart of Miami Worldcenter (MWC), the second-largest urban development in the United States, Legacy Hotel & Residences will offer 310 residences sitting atop a 219-room hotel with ground-floor retail in downtown Miami.

Advertisement

The luxury skyscraper will feature an eight-floor center for health and performance, Miami’s first enclosed seven-floor rooftop atrium with a restaurant bar and lounge, the city’s first Singapore-inspired cantilevered pool 500 feet in the sky, and a members-only lounge.

“We are effectively taking the biggest brands and trends in hospitality, wellness, luxury, and lifestyle and bringing them under one roof,” said Daniel Kodsi, founder and CEO of RPC, a real estate and development company. “Partnering with Accor was a natural business decision; they fulfill that lifestyle element missing in downtown and offer a piece of the famed SLS and Delano South Beach experience on the mainland.”

The property will also participate in the ALL — Accor Live Limitless Loyalty program, allowing Legacy hotel guests to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel. The agreement allows Legacy to provide its residents with a membership to Accor’s Ownership Benefits Program. Guests and members will receive complimentary beach access at other Accor properties, priority reservations, perks, and discounts at restaurants, and more.

“Any vacation rental can be successful at selling rooms on the weekend or during season, but it takes the right operator with reach, reservation systems, loyalty programs, and group business to drive room occupancy Sunday through Wednesday when there’s no weekend traveler,” said Kodsi.

Chadi Farhat, chief operating officer of sbe said, “We are very proud to work with Miami-leading developer RPC and its founder and CEO, Dan Kodsi. This project is expanding our lifestyle footprint to Miami Worldcenter, and we are excited for Legacy Hotels & Residences to join the curated lifestyle experiences of the Morgans Originals brand in this very important urban development.”

Legacy will be home to downtown’s largest hotel pool deck, spanning a full acre. The deck will blend both luxury and lifestyle amenities, including multiple food and beverage offerings and poolside service. It will also reveal plans for the tower’s collection of world-class restaurants, casual eateries, and bar concepts.

The property launched sales of its branded residences with OneWorld Properties in January 2020. Its signature microLUXE concept offers homeowners a mobile, small living lifestyle with the flexibility to live in or rent their home without any rental restrictions. The microLUXE residences, available for long or short-term rentals, will be managed directly through the hotel.

Accor’s operation and management of Legacy Hotels & Residences reflects the continued strategic expansion of Accor’s lifestyle footprint, which will include soon-to-be-announced properties for Morgans Originals across the globe.