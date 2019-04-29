DoubleTree by Hilton Opens Five New U.S. Hotels

MCLEAN, Va.—DoubleTree by Hilton has further expanded with five new hotel openings across the United States in the first quarter of 2019. With these newly opened properties, DoubleTree by Hilton now has more than 560 upscale hotels around the world.

This year also marks 50 years since the first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opened in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1969. Between January and March 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton added the following hotels to its U.S. portfolio:

DoubleTree by Hilton Fairfield Hotel & Suites

This newly renovated hotel in New Jersey has 204 guestrooms and more than 16,000 square feet of meetings and events space. With inspiration stemming from a honey bee, the hotel’s Nectar Kitchen + Bar offers locally sourced seasonal menu items and gives back to the farming community to help with honey bee recovery with select food and drink purchases.

Advertisement

DoubleTree by Hilton Richmond Airport

Just minutes from Richmond International Airport and its historic downtown, this hotel welcomes leisure and business travelers alike to Virginia’s capital. Beyond its heated indoor pool, 24-hour business center, and 4,300 square feet of meetings and events space, the property offers all-day dining at Bistro and grab-and-go options from Made Market.

DoubleTree by Hilton Lisle Naperville

This eight-story, 309-room Illinois hotel is minutes from historic downtown Naperville’s businesses and attractions. For on-property dining, guests can dine at Thirty 0 Three, which specializes in contemporary cuisines. The property also has 19,000 square feet of meetings and events space.

DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral

Located in the heart of Doral’s business district, this Florida hotel has 150 guestrooms and is the only branded full-service hotel in the area. The property has an outdoor pool and terrace with bar and as well as an array of dining options.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown

This newly renovated hotel in Jamestown, New York, has an indoor pool, fitness center, and gastropub called Pearl City Hops Restaurant and Tavern.

In addition to new openings, several hotels recently completed multimillion-dollar renovations, including DoubleTree by Hilton Nashville Downtown, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the Entrance to Universal Orlando, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Airport.