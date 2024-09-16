AAA Reports Top Travel Destinations for Fall

According to AAA booking data, the two travel categories seeing increased demand compared to last year are flights and cruises. Domestic flight bookings are up 1 percent and international flight bookings are up 3 percent. Travelers are paying about the same as they did last fall. The average domestic roundtrip ticket is $660, and the average international roundtrip ticket is $1,315. Domestic cruise bookings are up a whopping 19 percent over last fall, and international cruise bookings are up 6 percent. The average cost to cruise from domestic cities is similar to last fall—$2,355—while the average cost of international cruises is up 1 percent to $3,560.

“This time of year is known as shoulder season in travel which means mild weather, fewer crowds, and better prices,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “AAA booking numbers show more people are flying this season both domestically and internationally, and many travelers are taking fall cruises to enjoy the foliage in Alaska and New England.”

Top Domestic Fall Travel Destinations

Orlando, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Las Vegas, Nevada New York City, New York Los Angeles, California For Lauderdale, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Atlanta, Georgia

Top International Fall Travel Destinations

Rome, Italy Paris, France London, England Vancouver, Canada Dublin, Republic of Ireland Athens, Greece Barcelona, Spain Amsterdam, Netherlands Venice, Italy, Lisbon, Portugal

Travelers headed on fall road trips are finding cheaper pump prices compared to last year. Gas prices have been going down since late July thanks in part to a relatively quiet Atlantic hurricane season. This is also the time of year when stations switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Drivers renting cars for their autumn adventures are also finding better rates. The cost to rent a vehicle domestically is down 5 percent this fall and down 15 percent for international car rentals. Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, reports cities that saw the most increased demand this summer and would make fall trips include Boston, Denver, Portland (Maine and Oregon), Montreal, and Vancouver.