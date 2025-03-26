A Career Sparked by Opportunity

Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I began my journey with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts as a finance intern, working closely with the CFO. However, my career took a pivotal turn when I was offered a three-month role as a sales coordinator. From that moment, I knew hospitality was where I truly belonged. This dynamic industry seamlessly blends service, culture, and innovation, creating meaningful connections through travel. The opportunity to shape guest experiences and make every stay exceptional continues to fuel my passion for hospitality.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have incredible mentors, both male and female, who have guided me in different ways. During my time at Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, the director of sales and marketing gave me the opportunity in sales and mentored me throughout my time there. One of the most impactful lessons I’ve learned is the importance of adaptability—this industry is ever-evolving, and staying open to change is key to long-term success. Another invaluable lesson is the power of mentorship and lifting others as you climb; investing in people and nurturing talent is just as important as achieving business goals.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Diversity and inclusion are essential to hospitality’s success, driving innovation, stronger teams, and a more inclusive guest experience. In a multicultural market like the United States, diverse sales and marketing teams connect with broader audiences, while global companies benefit from stronger collaboration. As structured inclusivity programs grow, the industry will continue making meaningful progress.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

While progress has been made, there is still work to be done. Women hold many key roles in hospitality, but there is a noticeable gap at the executive level. The industry is taking steps in the right direction with mentorship programs, leadership initiatives, and flexible career pathways that support work-life balance. However, continued commitment from organizations to actively promote and develop female leaders is necessary to create a truly equitable landscape. I am optimistic that with continued advocacy and action, we will see even more women leading the way in hospitality.