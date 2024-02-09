5 Hotel Physical Security Tune-Ups with Key Control for 2024

5 Employee Turnover and Training

Hotel employees come and go. Have all new employees been added to the key control system and trained in how to use it? What about all the employees who are no longer employed at the property? Have their credentials been removed from the system? Now is the time to audit all users and ensure that there is an annual review of the system for individuals who have not been officially trained and an overview with all employees to see if they have any new key control issues.

Key control systems are easy to use and have on-screen prompts to guide users. Are there new regulations and laws that went into effect that require multi-factor authentication for restricted-use items at the hotel? Electronic key control systems provide multi-factor authentication, which requires multiple people to sign out a key to obtain sensitive information or assets.

There is no better time than now to review the hotel key control policy and fine-tune all the details in an annual end-of-the-year audit. Reviewing processes and all security technology equipment with a year-end audit provides that important extra measure of care to keep the ever-changing hotel population safer and more secure.

Sponsored by Morse Watchmans.