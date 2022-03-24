CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in the Americas continue to outperform in leisure, urban, drive-to, and mixed-use locations, with 48 new hotels in these brands expected to open across the Americas in 16 new markets for Hyatt in 2022 and 2023. More than 470 Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels are currently open in the Americas.

This planned expansion of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in the Americas will represent more than 6,400 rooms planned by year-end 2023, contributing to Hyatt’s net rooms growth, which was 19.5 percent in 2021. This includes growth as a result of Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG). The anticipated Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in the Americas represent almost 9 percent of Hyatt’s total pipeline, and Hyatt will welcome more than 20 new owners to the Hyatt family.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in the Americas continue to deliver strong performance, outperforming peers with an almost 400 basis points market share improvement in 2021 over 2019, with leisure, urban, and drive-to destinations as some of the top-performing segments in 2021. Additionally, the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in the Americas led occupancy rates across all regions and Hyatt brands with 65.1 percent in Q4 2021 or 61.8 percent for full-year 2021.

Advertisement

“The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands continue to perform incredibly well, especially among leisure transient guests, with leisure destinations commanding strong ADR,” said Jim Tierney, senior vice president, development and owner relations, Hyatt. “With an eye toward recovery, we believe these hotels will remain attractive to leisure guests thanks to distribution, value, and amenities. For example, in Q4 2021, we saw business transient demand accelerate due to companies returning to the office and business travelers hitting the road again.”

The 48 hotels expected to open in the Americas by 2023 will expand the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands into locations where Hyatt’s loyal guests and members are traveling and will bring the brands to 44 markets, 16 of which are new markets for Hyatt—including Montréal, Québec, Panama City Beach, Fla., Sacramento, Calif., and Virginia Beach, Va.

“We continue to grow the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in markets that matter to our guests and loyalty members, and in strategic locations where our owners and operators will see meaningful results,” Tierney continued. “From leisure destinations to downtown locations, mixed-use developments to college campuses and airport locations, our pipeline of new properties demonstrates the strength and resonance of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands with developers, owners, operators, and guests.”

In March 2021, Hyatt announced the creation of its Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group (FORG), created to provide a dedicated focus towards the performance of franchised hotels and financial growth for owners and operators. The cross-functional organization is data-driven and action-oriented, with scalable and measurable results that drive brand health, guest experiences, and revenue.

Hyatt Place & Hyatt House Brand Innovations

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands continue to innovate to enhance the guest experience, further driving guest loyalty and top-line revenue for owners and operators. To align with evolving consumer behavior, Hyatt recently introduced all-day mobile menus with consistent options for guests to view at their fingertips before and during their stays.

The brands’ approach to technology has also evolved based on guest, owner, and operator feedback. Today, more than half of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels are enrolled in the switch to Digital Guest Compendium, an app-less digital solution exclusively designed for Hyatt. This solution provides guests with a clean, consistent, and contactless experience to obtain important in-stay information via a QR code unique to each property, and for owners, anticipated reduction in costs and printing needs.

Room keys in Apple Wallet is an industry-first technology offered at more than 25 Hyatt hotels in the United States, including participating Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels, that enables World of Hyatt members to seamlessly and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock their guestrooms and key card-protected common areas. Integrating this added layer of guest convenience is expected to help owners drive direct bookings, increase profitability, and ultimately earn greater long-term loyalty.

Setting a New Global Pipeline Record

Hyatt’s strong pipeline reflects a growing network that supports leisure travelers, business transient guests, and group and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 540 hotels or 113,000 rooms globally, inclusive of ALG’s pipeline contribution of approximately 30 hotels, or 9,000 rooms, across six luxury all-inclusive brands. This pipeline represents a 12 percent expansion since 2020 and an expansion of more than 60 percent since 2017.

Hyatt will grow its select-service portfolio in the Americas, which includes the Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, and Caption by Hyatt brands, with the following 2022-2023 anticipated openings, including the brand debut and opening of the first Caption by Hyatt hotel in Memphis. Caption by Hyatt hotels will combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the seamless, self-guided options of a select-service property.

2022

Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach (105 guestrooms) in Lewes, Del. *opened in February 2022

Hyatt Place Flagstaff (93 guestrooms) in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Hyatt Place Newark/Fremont (110 guestrooms) in Newark, Calif.

Hyatt House Sacramento Midtown (128 guestrooms) in Sacramento, Calif.

Hyatt Place San Carlos (104 guestrooms) in San Carlos, Calif.

Hyatt House Orlando/International Drive (175 guestrooms) in Orlando, Fla.

Hyatt Place Gainesville Downtown (145 guestrooms) in Gainesville, Fla.

Hyatt Place Panama City Beach (224 guestrooms) in Panama City, Fla.

Hyatt Place St. Augustine/Vilano Beach (120 guestrooms) in St. Augustine, Fla.

Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina (120 guestrooms) in Grasonville, Md.

Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro (91 guestrooms) in Monterrey, Mexico

Hyatt House Minneapolis/Bloomington/Mall of America (150 guestrooms) in Minneapolis, Minn.

Hyatt Place Asheville Airport (108 guestrooms) in Arden, N.C.

Hyatt Place Albany Downtown (132 guestrooms) in Albany, N.Y.

Hyatt Place Toronto/Brampton (119 guestrooms) in Brampton, Ontario

Hyatt Place Columbus/Polaris (119 guestrooms) in Columbus, Ohio

Hyatt House West Chester/Cincinnati-North (136 guestrooms) in West Chester, Ohio

Hyatt Place Montréal-Downtown (354 guestrooms) in Montréal, Québec

Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle (133 guestrooms) in Monterrey, Mexico

Hyatt House Bryan/College Station (112 guestrooms) in Bryan, Texas

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center (130 guestrooms) in Fort Worth, Texas

Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront (140 guestrooms) in Virginia Beach, Va.

Caption by Hyatt Beale St. Memphis (136 guestrooms) in Memphis, Tenn.

2023