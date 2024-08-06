Hotel housekeeping managers need to deliver exceptional turnkey service for guests who expect fresh and thoroughly cleaned rooms when they arrive to take well-deserved rests after long journeys. Hotel housekeeping departments have many daily tasks to accomplish, which need organized, efficient, and dedicated staff so rooms turn over quickly for occupancy by the next guests day in and day out. Yet, housekeeping managers face many challenges, such as high turnover, recruiting, training, and retention of staff.

With these challenges to navigate, housekeeping managers need to create efficiencies within their departments through effective leadership and team building and to find the right technology tools that help them save time. This can also make all the difference in retaining good employees who are trained, proficient, and dedicated to their jobs.

Large inventories of towels, bed linens, toiletries, and other room items must be managed, secured, and tracked, which requires accountability for everyone who has access to the supply areas. Housekeeping staff also must determine whether guests have taken room items that may incur charges to their bills. When assets are misused or lost, hotel profitability is adversely affected.

These supply areas and the guestrooms that need to be cleaned require hundreds of keys to manage. This can be particularly challenging during shift changes when keys can easily be taken home or can go missing. Any misstep or mistake can result in the need for expensive re-keying, which reduces profitability and efficiency.

The best way to control and manage keys used by hotel housekeeping departments is by using an electronic key control system. Let’s examine three ways that electronic key control systems ease hotel housekeeping administrative duties, which is an excellent way to create housekeeping department efficiencies.