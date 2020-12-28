10 Fresh Hotel Technologies for the New Year

Tech companies are preparing for 2021 through upgrading existing software, creating new platforms that address current guest needs, and partnering with other providers to give hospitality companies technology that can make operations more efficient. The following are 10 refreshed and new solutions that hotels are implementing now and in the New Year.

Caesars Entertainment and Bottle Rocket Launch Apple App Clip

Digital experience company Bottle Rocket has partnered with Caesars Entertainment to bring the Apple App Clip to the brand’s customers. Launched by Apple earlier in 2020, the App Clips let guests access certain hotel functions through mobile options like QR Codes. With App Clips, guests can locate rooms, book rooms, and make restaurant reservations without having to download the Caesars Rewards mobile app. Push notifications are sent to guests using App Clips through Airship, Caesar’s partner.

RMS North America Refreshes PMS and Updates Booking Platform

RMS North America has upgraded its property management system (PMS) to include new features that streamline operations. The platform expands and activates system functionality and provides new security and contactless guest solutions. In addition, RMS has revamped its internet booking engine to help hotels drive direct bookings. By combining customer feedback with cleaner layouts and better functionality, direct bookings through RMS software can now give customers a more positive booking experience.

Three Sages and SONIFI Solutions Provide Exercise Options

Wellness company Three Sages has partnered with SONIFI Solutions to bring on-demand workouts to hotel guests through SONIFI’s interactive television platform. The workout and exercise options vary in intensity and practice; for example, guests can access high-intensity yoga and guided relaxation or meditation practices. The content is specifically created and targeted for travelers, so they can work out their bodies and minds comfortably within the confines of their hotel room. Guests can find the content through video menu options through the interactive television platform.

Virdee and SALTO Systems Go Contactless

In a partnership with SALTO Systems, Virdee is implementing control solutions to provide contactless options for its clients. Clients can now use contactless identity verification through Virdee Concierge at the company’s hotel and commercial real estate locations. Guests can access the properties through authorized and verified keycards and forms of identification. Virdee is also now providing the option for guests to speak with associates remotely before arriving at a hotel or commercial real estate property.

IDeaS and Mews Commander Combine Systems

In a two-way data exchange, IDeaS and Mews Commander are combining their revenue management solution (RMS) and PMS, respectively. The IDeaS RMS analyzes data and forecasts pricing to maximize revenue generation. The Mews PMS automates operations including housekeeping, accounting, and other manual tasks to let employees focus on guests. Together, the systems works to save hoteliers time and money.

Expedia Group Grows Revenue Insights

Companies and brands that focus on the hospitality industry can now access Expedia Group’s Rev+ revenue performance solution. Linking with Expedia Group, hospitality companies gain access to the Rev+ data insights and application programming interface (API) for no additional charge. The Rev+ platform is also available through Expedia Group’s Partner Central to help its lodging partners be more competitive in their respective markets. Saber Hospitality is the first to partner with Expedia Group to access Rev+, and Expedia Group is planning to expand its partnerships in 2021.

Bartech Integrates Cloud Solutions for Operational Efficiency

Minibar solutions provider Bartech has launched BarTouch Cloud, a minibar management software that addresses social distancing and smaller hotel staffing due to COVID-19. With the platform, hoteliers can respond to customer needs by adapting current minibars into portable food and beverage outlets. The BarTouch Cloud software lets employees track inventory and restock through any smart device. Purchases through the minibar can be billed directly to guests, so all revenue is captured while employees remain contactless. The solution allows guests who might be uneasy about restaurants or grab-and-go experiences to access F&B options from their hotel room.

UniFocus Expands Employee Communication Experience

UniFocus has implemented a new feature to its UniFocus Mobile app, which allows managers and employees to communicate with each other, change schedules, and more through smart devices. The software can be accessed on personal smartwatches to improve real-time operations. Alerts can be sent directly to the smartwatch so decisions can be made quickly when hotels are operating at high volumes or there is a smaller staff on schedule. The smartwatch integration helps hotel teams make decisions and communicate safely and quickly.

Silverware and Cuboh Streamline Food Delivery

Restaurant solutions provider Silverware has partnered with Cuboh, a tablet manager for marketplace apps like GrubHub and UberEats. Cuboh replaces multiple tablets at the front of house with a single proprietary tablet capable of accepting and rejecting orders, executing refunds, adding upcharges to orders, and sending all information in real-time to the Silverware point-of-sale system. Operators can map their own menus, make updates, and access actionable reports and analytics from one dashboard.

Zonetail and Routier Create Messaging Solution

Zonetail and Routier partnered to provide an artificial intelligence (AI) communications platform through contactless mobile messaging. Through using either the Zonetail Hotel Platform or the Routier MessageHub, guests can access an AI bot in 65 different languages. The bot can answer guest questions and forward guest requests to the appropriate hotel employee. In an era where guests might feel uncomfortable speaking face-to-face with a hotel employee, the partnership addresses contactless needs in an efficient way.