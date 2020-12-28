ROCKVILLE, Md. — Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., made its debut in Madeira Beach, Florida, this month with the opening of the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina. Keeping in line with the area’s nautical theme and Cambria’s commitment to the communities in which the brand is present, the celebration was marked by a Gasparilla-inspired event and $1,000 donation to the Gulf Beaches Rotary, an organization of business and civic leaders from the Madeira Beach and Treasure Island areas. Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks and City Manager Robert Daniels joined executives from Choice Hotels and the hotel’s development company, Madeira Hotel Investors, LLC, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Between leisure travel opportunities and the rise in remote-access technology, what better way to take advantage of remote work and virtual learning than by sitting on a rooftop pool deck with panoramic views of sunny Madeira Beach,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Ideal for staycations or as a warm destination on a road trip this winter, the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina offers approachable indulgences guests desire and convenient proximity to fantastic area beaches, including St. Pete Beach, ranked among Tripadvisor’s ‘Top 25 Beaches’ in the United States. The hotel also features design-forward elements inspired by the legend of John LeVeque, the first western settler of the area who buried treasure on the beach — befitting of the treasure guests will see hidden throughout the hotel’s artwork. Guests are sure to feel like they have discovered gold when staying at this oasis.”

Situated at 15015 Madeira Way, the 125-room Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina is conveniently located in Madeira Beach Town Center, near leisure attractions such as John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk, the Salvador Dali Museum, War Veterans Memorial Park, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which is home to Winter, star of the “Dolphin Tale” movies. There are several scenic beaches within walking distance, including Madeira Beach, Archibald Beach Park, and Redington Beach, in addition to the nearby St. Pete Beach. The property’s location also provides easy access to major area employers and company headquarters, including the Home Shopping Network, Spectrum, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and the University of South Florida.

The hotel has upscale amenities, including: a rooftop bar with Gulf Coast views and a rooftop infinity pool; a newly designed marina with boat slips available for guests to dock their boat; contemporary guestrooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding, including some rooms with private balconies overlooking the water; spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors; on-site dining offering freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options currently; multi-function, indoor-outdoor meeting and event spaces; a fitness center; and electric bikes for guests to explore the 75-mile Pinellas Bike Trail.

The Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina is the brand’s third Florida location, joining the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.



