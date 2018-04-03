Boca Raton, Fla.—Adcomm TV, a nationally authorized L&I and MDU dealer offering video, voice, and data services for hospitality and other markets, and Volara, a voice technology company for the hospitality industry, partnered to bring voice-based concierge services into hotel rooms across the country.

As voice-enabled services become more common in consumers’ personal lives, these services will become a bigger part of travelers’ lives on the road. Volara’s proprietary software integrates with Amazon Echo and Alexa platforms. The solution provides an easy way for guests to request services, get recommendations, and generally engage with hotel staff and services just by speaking. Hotel guests can ask questions typically conveyed to a hotel concierge, valet, housekeeper, or bellman.

Volara’s software tailors responses to guests’ verbal inquiries to be consistent with the hotel’s brand, and can be easily updated in real-time by hotel staff. Requests from guests can be tracked and trends identified to streamline service and create operational efficiencies for the hotel. Within the Volara dashboard, staff can update responses to each guest’s question to reflect timely offers and upcoming activities. Hotels can expect to generate increased revenue per guest by seamlessly highlighting services and offers available on hotel grounds vs. alternative off-premises options often highlighted via standard search apps on the guest’s personal device.

In addition, by speaking with Amazon’s Alexa connected into Volara’s voice hub for the hotel industry, guests can control the hotel room’s connected devices, such as the lights, thermostat, and television, along with the software that facilitates work orders, concierge communications, and security alerts. Also available are hotel-branded music stations and sleep support–which provides white noise to help guests get a good night’s rest. Alexa can also create a wake-up call, arrange morning coffee, make a dinner recommendation, and check-out guests.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with Volara to bring this new, cutting-edge technology to the hospitality market,” Jason Cohen, SVP of Adcomm TV, says. “This product truly allows guests to have an amazing, connected experience, while also helping improve both front and back end services for the property. The possibilities are endless.”

“Volara is proud to be partnering with Adcomm TV to bring the measurable business impact of our voice-hub to more hotels across the country.” David Berger, CEO of Volara, says. “The data is clear. Volara puts a smile on guests’ faces and money in hoteliers’ pockets. Adcomm TV will help us scale these benefits across the industry.”