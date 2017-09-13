RAR Hospitality To Manage Carlsbad by the Sea Resort

San Diego—RAR Hospitality announced that it has acquired the management contract of the boutique and independently-owned Carlsbad by the Sea Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. The property is the latest addition to RAR’s portfolio of Southern California, Arizona, and Colorado properties.

“We have seen vast success with other properties in the Carlsbad area before, and are excited to expand our presence in Carlsbad as it quickly becomes one of San Diego County’s best cities to visit,” said Cameron Lamming, Chief Development Officer of RAR Hospitality.

The 150-room family-centric property offers guests comfortable size rooms with private balconies or patios, microwaves, and refrigerators. A garden courtyard, crystal blue heated pool, and Jacuzzi allow for guests to relax year-round. A business center and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet are available for business travelers. The property boasts a large event space that can accommodate up to 100 guests to hold weddings or corporate gatherings. The hotel offers free shuttle service within a two-mile radius of the hotel, which includes LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Beach, and to and from Palomar Airport.

Located near LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and some of Carlsbad’s best beaches, Carlsbad by the Sea Resort is in a premier area with convenient access to many attractions.