Paysafe Integrates With HotelKey Through New Partnership

Paysafe announced a new integrated payments partnership with HotelKey. Paysafe will integrate with HotelKey’s software solutions to streamline payments for U.S. hotels across its front desk, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and other back-of-house operations.

HotelKey’s software solutions are currently deployed across hotels in the United States and are designed to help properties and hotel chains—including independently-owned and franchised hotels—manage their end-to-end guest operations. Paysafe will support HotelKey’s mission to simplify hotel property management by establishing a centralized hub for payment processing for in-person, card-present, and card-not-present transactions across all designated sales channels.

The integration will provide properties using HotelKey’s software applications with the ability to offer online credit and debit card payments to hotel guests for transactions at the front desk, in bars and restaurants, and for onsite events and catering services. This solution provides the flexibility for properties to process transactions through a secure payment gateway, including Freedom Pay, Elavon, or Shift 4 gateways, to maximize revenue and efficiency of payment acceptance while enabling more hotels, regardless of their size or scale of business, to meet travelers’ payment preferences.

HotelKey’s integration with Paysafe supports in-person or card-present transactions across all retail touchpoints a property can offer. In addition to processing guest-related transactions, Paysafe will integrate with HotelKey’s back-of-house-focused app to payments for recurring purchases that support day-to-day operational needs, including food and beverage orders to restock onsite bars and restaurants, guestroom linens, and supplies for housekeeping and maintenance teams.

Afshin Yazdian, president of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, said, “We’re passionate about partnering with innovative technology companies to develop forward-thinking payment solutions. Our partnership with HotelKey is an exciting opportunity to reinvent the retail and payments experience for the hospitality industry. With HotelKey, we look forward to providing the dedicated support that will help U.S. hotels continue to thrive.”

Alexander Schindelbeck, vice president of operations, commented, “We’re excited to partner with Paysafe to provide our hotel clients with an embedded payment solution that addresses growing consumer demand for convenience by creating a seamless payments experience that simplifies the day-to-day responsibilities of property staff, and increases owner visibility of their property’s payment processing from a single reporting dashboard.”