PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is prepped for continued expansion in 2023, following a year that saw the company grow across the globe.

“Last year was an incredible year for the travel industry and for Wyndham,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Amid the backdrop of the industry’s continued recovery, hoteliers across the world turned to Wyndham and our brands to help them elevate their portfolios and drive their businesses forward. Now, with consumer travel demand holding steadfast, anticipated tailwinds from continued infrastructure spend, and our iconic, trusted brands resonating with travelers like never before, Wyndham and its franchisees remain well positioned for success in 2023.”

Wyndham saw continued expansion of its global footprint in 2022, adding new brands, entering new markets, and attracting diverse hotel owners. The company:

Tapped into the extended-stay market in the United States with the launch of ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, exceeding early development expectations by growing its pipeline to 170 hotels and more than 21,000 rooms in 9 months.

Grew its presence in the all-inclusive space, adding 14 new resorts to its luxury Registry Collection Hotels brand. Wyndham now has nearly 30 all-inclusive resorts across Latin America.

Nearly doubled the size of its upscale footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa with the acquisition of the Vienna House brand from Berlin-based HR Group, a longstanding Wyndham franchisee, adding over 40 new hotels and more than 6,400 rooms.

Expanded 13 brands into a combined 22 new markets, opening, among others, the first Dolce by Wyndham in Brazil, the first Wyndham in Canada, the first La Quinta by Wyndham in China, the first TRYP by Wyndham in Greece, the first Wyndham Grand in Mexico, the first Microtel by Wyndham in New Zealand, and the first Wyndham Garden in Turkey.

Bolstered its commitment to diverse hotel ownership, launching a program focused on the advancement of women hotel owners (Women Own the Room) and introducing a program for Black entrepreneurs (BOLD by Wyndham).

“Developers choose Wyndham for the power of our brands and because they know we’re going to be collaborative partners at every step of the journey. That starts with our team taking the time to understand their unique needs and then working with them to help ensure they’re putting the right brand in the right market at the right time,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Hospitality is all about relationships and, for Wyndham, there are no relationships more important than the ones we have with our franchisees. From day one, we are committed to their success because we know—their success, is our success.”

Wyndham launched new initiatives designed for the guest experience:

Introduced Road Trip Planner (RTP), a tool allowing travelers to plot, plan, and book via Wyndham’s mobile app.

Expanded Wyndham Rewards with new options, adding to the program’s portfolio of more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals.

Make available to all U.S. and Canadian franchisees a mobile tipping platform, helping hotels attract and retain talent.

Wyndham leveraged its size and scale in 2022 to provide franchisees with service and support: