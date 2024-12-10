PHOENIX, Arizona–WorldHotels, a prestigious brand within the BWHSM Hotels global network, offers an exceptional portfolio of upscale and luxury hotels and resorts across four distinct collections: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted, and WorldHotels Distinctive. WorldHotels Crafted, renowned for its bold design and creative experiences that captivate and inspire every guest, continues to grow its presence across North America and Europe with several new properties.

“We are thrilled to see WorldHotels Crafted continue to expand across its home region of Europe, as well as in North America,” said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. “These exceptional properties offer guests an authentic experience rooted in local craftsmanship. We are confident that the remarkable stays provided by the hotels will leave a lasting impression, elevating the travel experience for each and every guest.”

City Hotel Houda, WorldHotels Crafted, Gouda, Netherlands: In the picturesque town of Gouda, the City Hotel Gouda stands as a gateway to local history, culture, and modern comforts. Its rooms are thoughtfully designed with unique artwork that reflects Gouda’s heritage, offering a range of options from cozy rooms to luxurious suites. Guests can enjoy a locally inspired breakfast each morning and relax in the lounge, where a selection of snacks, meals, and drinks is available throughout the day. The hotel also features versatile spaces for meetings and events, catering to both business and leisure needs. With its prime location and inviting atmosphere, the City Hotel Gouda provides the perfect stay for every visitor.

Elm Hurst Inn & Spa, WorldHotels Crafted, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada: A symbol of luxury and hospitality since 1872, the Elm Hurst Inn & Spa offers an extraordinary blend of historic charm and modern comfort. This boutique retreat offers 45 spacious guest rooms, three luxury suites, and a refined dining experience that attracts visitors from near and far. Its serene spa is perfect for unwinding, and the property has elegant venues for weddings, conferences, and special events. Whether seeking relaxation or an unforgettable celebration, guests will find everything they need—including electric vehicle charging stations—at this iconic Ontario destination.

Flaner Hotel, WorldHotels Crafted, Warsaw, Poland: The Flaner Hotel is an exceptional choice for both business and leisure travelers, located on the vibrant Krakowskie Przedmieście in Warsaw. This boutique hotel boasts over 70 beautifully designed rooms, each reflecting the elegance of 1920s Art Deco style. Guests will appreciate both luxury and inspiration found in the hotel’s tasteful interiors. Business travelers can take advantage of versatile meeting rooms suitable for conferences and private gatherings. With a rare large parking facility in the historic center, the Flaner Hotel offers unmatched convenience for exploring Warsaw’s cultural attractions.

Hotel Croydon, WorldHotels Crafted, Miami Beach, Florida: Nestled in the heart of Miami Beach, the Hotel Croydon offers a serene retreat in a vibrant city known for its buzzing nightlife and iconic Art Deco flair. This hotel features 104 modern rooms equipped with numerous amenities, including cooling gel memory foam beds, large flatscreen TVs, and premium bath products. Guests can enjoy the rooftop sun deck with breathtaking city and beach views, relax by the outdoor pool, or rejuvenate at the yoga space and fitness center. Highlights include daily happy hour, complimentary beach towels, and The Tavern, a full-service restaurant serving expertly crafted meals. With close proximity to Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road, and South Pointe Park, the Hotel Croydon is the perfect base for an unforgettable Miami experience.

Idlewyld Inn & Spa, WorldHotels Crafted, London, Ontario, Canada: Originally built in 1878, the Idlewyld Inn & Spa is a landmark of refined hospitality in London, Ontario. Offering 21 one-of-a-kind guest rooms, this historic inn combines the charm of its Victorian heritage with the modern conveniences that today’s luxury travelers demand. The inviting spa and gourmet restaurant create an atmosphere of relaxation and indulgence, while the inn’s elegant event spaces set the stage for intimate weddings and special occasions. Located in London’s picturesque Old South neighborhood, just moments from Wortley Village and downtown, the Idlewyld Inn & Spa is a timeless destination for guests seeking history with a modern twist.

Saga Hotel Oslo, WorldHotels Crafted, Oslo, Norway: Saga Hotel Oslo is a charming retreat located between Majorstuen and Nationaltheatret, offering a unique blend of comfort and character. Perfect for both short and extended stays, this unique hotel features elegant rooms with breakfast included and spacious studio apartments ideal for longer visits. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast made with locally sourced ingredients and relax in the inviting lobby bar, a cozy space designed for quiet moments, good conversations, or a refreshing cocktail. Surrounded by cultural landmarks and tranquil villas, the Saga Hotel Oslo is an ideal place to explore the modern allure of Norway’s capital and largest city.