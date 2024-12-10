PORTLAND, Oregon—A-1 Hospitality Group, a family owned and operated hotel management and development company based in Kennewick, Washington, today announced a strategic partnership with Delta Inn Hotel Group, a family-owned portfolio of hotels led by CEO Scott Kim. This collaboration will bring Delta Inn’s leadership team and three Portland, Oregon airport hotels into A-1 Hospitality Group’s expanding portfolio.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio of managed assets, we seek properties with value-add potential and teams that fit our culture and align with our goals,” said Taran Patel, managing principal, A-1 Hospitality Group. “This partnership not only enhances A-1 Hospitality Group’s portfolio but also reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences. Together, both companies are poised to leverage our strengths and expertise to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality industry.”

“Partnering with an experienced team like A-1 Hospitality Group was a natural fit. The philosophies and culture of A-1 stood out,” said Scott Kim, CEO, Delta Inn Hotel Group. “We look forward to continued growth alongside A-1.”

The three new properties are:

· The 150-key Courtyard by Marriott Portland Airport, which offers a 24/7 fitness center, four event rooms with a combined 1,725-square-feet of functional meeting space, a 24-hour market, a courtyard area with a fire pit and the Bistro restaurant serving American cuisine, Starbucks coffee, and evening cocktails.

· The 121-key Hilton Garden Inn Portland Airport, a pet-friendly property that features a well-equipped fitness center, meeting space, a business center and the Garden Grill restaurant serving breakfast, as well as favorite dinner dishes and cocktails in the evening.

· The 104-key Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Portland Airport, which offers a spacious fitness center featuring Matrix treadmills, elliptical free weights and a universal gym, and a complimentary continental and hot breakfast.