ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites, franchised by Choice Hotels International, along with developer Summit 11 Investment Group, announced the opening of the brand’s 50th hotel in Texas. The WoodSpring Suites Pecos joins the Lone Star State’s recent openings: WoodSpring Suites Dallas Plano Central Legacy Drive and WoodSpring Suites San Antonio Lackland. In April, the brand opened its 250th property and aims to reach 300 hotels by the end of next year.

“Home to a thriving economy and scores of large employers, Pecos is the ideal place for Choice’s fastest-growing brand to hit this statewide milestone,” said Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager, extended-stay brands, Choice Hotels. “With 50 WoodSpring Suites locations now open in Texas and over a dozen in the state’s pipeline, we’re excited to keep building on the brand’s success and expand even further westward as we advance on our goal of 300 hotels open by the end of 2020.”

The four-story, 119-room WoodSpring Suites Pecos is located at 109 Lincoln St. north of Interstate 20. The hotel is near energy corporations including Halliburton, Schlumberger, Noble Energy, Keane Group, Cudd Energy Services, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Extended-stay guests will also have access to local leisure attractions, like the West of the Pecos Museum and the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The WoodSpring Suites Pecos has three suite layouts, all of which are 100 percent smoke-free and equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator and stove. Additional amenities include a coffee station in the lobby, free WiFi, guest parking, a 24-hour fitness center, a guest laundry room, and dog-friendly accommodations.

The hotel was developed by Summit 11 Investment Group based in Irving, Texas. WoodSpring Suites Pecos is the first WoodSpring Suites in the group’s portfolio, joining five other Choice Hotel-branded properties across West Texas.

“Developers love the WoodSpring Suites brand for good reason—the brand’s third-quarter RevPAR performance was strong, with a nearly 2 percent year-over-year increase,” said Ron Burgett, vice president franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “WoodSpring’s high room counts and occupancy rates can help place developers in the best position to take advantage of potentially high RevPAR markets across the nation and help developers capture hidden demand for long-term stay options in both the business and leisure markets.”

