WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) reported U.S. hotels added 700 jobs to their payrolls in May, according to the latest government data that shows the nationwide workforce shortage continues to make it difficult for hotels to fill open jobs.

Total hotel employment stands at about 1.92 million according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s 191,500 fewer workers in the industry than in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, a shortfall that reflects the scarcity of available employees since then.

“Hotels are ready to grow and create more jobs, but the nationwide workforce shortage that has persisted in the post-pandemic economy is preventing that from happening,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “Congress and the administration can provide relief to hoteliers by taking a number of key steps to increase the pool of available workers. Those include expanding the number of H-2B visas, extending the certification period for H-2B employees, and making it easier for qualified asylum seekers to start working in the United States.”

Hotel workforce overview

Hotels continue to offer increased wages, benefits, and workplace flexibility to attract and retain workers in the face of a nationwide workforce shortage:

Since the pandemic, average hotel wages (up 26.4 percent) have increased more than 20 percent faster than average wages throughout the general economy (up 21.7 percent).

Despite these increases, there are currently tens of thousands of open hotel jobs in the United States, according to Indeed.

Nationwide workforce overview

As of April, there were 8.1 million job openings in the United States and only 6.5 million unemployed people to fill those jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AHLA workforce policy priorities

AHLA is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to expand the workforce by making available nearly 65,000 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas as soon as possible under authority Congress gave it as part of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act.

AHLA also urges Congress to pass the following bills to help expand the workforce so hoteliers can maintain and expand their operations: