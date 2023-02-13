ATLANTA—The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, Noble Investment Group, and Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration, Georgia State University announced Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, will join Mit Shah, CEO of Noble, for the ninth annual Bharat Shah Leadership Speaker Series.

Starting his professional journey as a dishwasher, Geoff Ballotti is now CEO of Wyndham with 24 brands, over 6,000 owners, and more than 9,100 hotels across 95 countries. His story is a testament to working hard with a strong resolve. Ballotti is the 2023 recipient of the Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award for his extraordinary efforts to advance positive societal change.

“Geoff leads a life that matters to so many. From his modest upbringing to his formative career as an operator, representing our industry as AH&LA Chairman, and his deep roots as a humanitarian, he embodies the very definition of the American Dream,” said Mit Shah.

The Bharat Shah Leadership Speaker Series was established in honor of Dr. Bharat Shah at Georgia State’s Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

“At HUNTER, we strive to share important voices and impactful insights that provide great value to our colleagues and our industry,” said Lee Hunter, conference chair. “While many are used to hearing Geoff speak on industry-related topics, few have had the privilege of learning about his personal story of hardship and failure on his road to success. Geoff will join the incredible history of Bharat Shah Leadership Speaker Series guests who have inspired our hospitality leaders of tomorrow.”

Over the years, Mit Shah has spoken with his father, Bharat Shah; the late Mark Elliott, president of Hodges Ward Elliott; Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Tom Baltimore, president, chairman, and CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts; the late Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International; Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton; Vince Carter and Grant Hill, NBA and NCAA basketball players, business leaders, and philanthropists; and Sara Blakely, founder and executive chairwoman of SPANX; and Jesse Itzler, author, and entrepreneur.

Ballotti and Mit Shah will take the main stage of the HUNTER Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.