What Will It Take To Close Hospitality’s Labor Gap?

It’s been a decade since the U.S. hospitality industry rose from the ashes of the economic recession. Ten years of consecutive growth has led to an economic shift in emerging markets, resulting in a surge of demand felt by segments across the travel industry. The numbers sound even better: from 2009 to 2017, U.S. hotel gross bookings grew 60 percent, capping at $185 billion, while airline revenue jumped from $155 billion to $222 billion. Without question, a strong hospitality industry is fundamental to global economic prosperity. However, unprecedented growth, a robust economy, and a lift in global consumer purchasing power didn’t come without a catch. In 2009, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated 353,000 job openings across the leisure and hospitality sector. In 2018, the number jumped to 1,139,000, which accounts for 16 percent of total open positions in the United States—by far the largest labor gap of any industry in the nation.

Growth rarely happens without related growing pains, and the lodging industry is no exception. If a hospitality business is unable to meet its staffing needs with engaged and quality team members, then service quality levels, operational effectiveness, and growth opportunities will be severely impacted.

While hospitality is no stranger to labor gaps, the magnitude of the current shortage demands attention, not just from within the industry, but from across the nation’s economy. Progress will require hospitality leaders to collaborate with adjacent industries and re-brand the industry as a viable career path for a diverse labor pool. The present and future workforce needs inspiration to pursue careers in hospitality, sales, and culinary arts, both as a fulfilling and stable source of short-term work and as platforms for sustained career advancement.

To achieve this feat, hospitality leaders must focus their efforts on three key initiatives.