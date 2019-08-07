OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—A joint venture between Wexford Lodging Advisors, a hotel investment and asset management firm, and Trinity Private Equity Group, an alternative investment firm, has acquired the 398-room Marriott Kansas City Overland Park, with plans to invest approximately $17 million to upgrade the property’s guestrooms and public spaces. Davidson Hotels and Resorts, a third-party management company, will operate the hotel.

“We are very pleased to announce our second acquisition with Trinity Preferred Equity Group, following our acquisition of the DoubleTree Suites Nashville Airport. The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park is a perfect example of what we target—it is a well-located property in a market with strong demand generators that will benefit greatly from a comprehensive renovation and from Wexford’s hands-on asset management,” said John Rosen, president, Wexford Lodging Advisors. “We are also excited to work with Davidson Hotels & Resorts to plan and implement the repositioning this prominent hotel deserves.”

In addition to a full guestroom remodel, renovation plans include the hotel’s meeting space, lobby, the addition of Marriott’s M Club concierge lounge, and development of a brand new fitness center.

“Kansas City is a bourgeoning market, and the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park is at the heart of the action,” said Thom Geshay, president of Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “We’re excited to work with Wexford Lodging Advisors and Trinity Private Equity Group on cultivating an enhanced guest experience that meets the growing demand for upscale properties in the region.”

Located at 10800 Metcalf Ave., the 11-story hotel is situated on I-435 near major headquarter offices, including Black & Veatch, Sprint, YRC, and AMC Theaters.